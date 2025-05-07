Stryker Students Build Carriers For Williams County Dive Team’s Air Tanks

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

BUILDING PROJECT … Stryker High School’s Mechanical Principles class recently designed and built wooden transportation units for the Williams County Dive Team to use to transport air tanks without damaging them. Pictured with the units are (from left) Williams County deputy and dive team member Brandon Willis: Stryker Police Chief and dive team member Steve Mendez; Stryker students Bridgette St John, Shawn Buehrer, Welden Wyse and Rustin Nafziger; Williams County detective and dive team member Ben Baldwin; and Stryker teacher Mr. Matt Arnos. Missing from the picture are Stryker students Jacob Myers and Kayla Fultz.