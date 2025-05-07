Millcreek-West Unity FFA Celebrates Accomplishments At 89th Annual Banquet

25-26 MWU FFA OFFICER TEAM … Front Row: Levi Cox, Ashtyn Sanders, Aleigha Sieradzki, and Addison Smith. Back Row: Evan Siegel, Bryce Peters, Jordan Schaffner, Zakkary Cammack, and Ayden Bennett.

AMERICAN FFA DEGREES … Sam Cox and Ingrid Hoffman – 2025 American FFA Degree Recipients.

CHAPTER STAR AWARDS … Addison Smith, Lindee Lammon, Jordan Schaffner, Jocelyn Layman, Ingrid Hoffman and Carson Crossgrove – 2025 Chapter Star Recipients.

SENIOR FFA MEMBERS … Senior FFA members: Carson Crossgrove, Landon Stuckey, Devin Dempsey, Brian Guillen, Libbie Baker, Conner Sanders, Brooke Moreland, and FFA Advisor Miss Frey. Missing: Lindee Lammon, Cameron Schlosser, and Zeke Williams.

STAR GREENHAND … 2025 Star Greenhand Award goes to Zia Siegel.

STATE AND NATIONAL AGRISCIENCE FAIR … State and Nationally recognized Agriscience Fair Awards: Joscelyn Layman, Addison Smith, and Ingrid Hoffman.

STATE FFA DEGREES … 2025 State FFA Degree Recipients: Conner Sanders, Jordan Schaffner, and Levi Cox.

STATE MQP TEAM … 3rd Place State Ranked Middle School Milk Quality and Products Team: Eliza Higgins, Zia Siegel (1st place individual) and Carlee Schaffner. Missing: Tina Dickinson and Reese Eisel.

TOP FRUIT SALE AWARDS … 2025 FFA Fruit Sale Awards: Carson and Sophia Crossgrove (1st), Jordan Schaffner (2nd), and Eliza and Myah Higgins (3rd).

PRESS RELEASE – On April 12th 2025, the Millcreek West Unity FFA held their 89th Annual FFA Banquet at 6:00PM in the Commons at Hilltop High School.

The banquet was opened by the 2024-2025 FFA Officer Team, and Zakkary Cammack gave thanks for the meal. There were over one hundred and eighty members and guests, with special guest Ohio House of Representatives Jim Hoops of District 81 also in attendance.

FFA members and banquet guests were treated to BBQ beef and side dishes catered by The Red Hen, and cupcakes from Tammie Kesler. The beef was donated by Crossgrove Farms and processed by Jacoby’s Ole Smokehouse.

After the meal, the award presentation began with the Greenhand Ceremony. Sixteen new members from the Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resource class were inducted as Greenhands.

From these new Greenhands, Zia Siegel was selected as the Star Greenhand. The awards ceremony continued with twelve members in the Animal and Plant Science class being awarded their Chapter FFA Degrees.

The Star Chapter Awards were as follows: Star Chapter in Production was Carson Crossgrove, Star Chapter in Agribusiness was Lindee Lammon, Star Chapter in Agricultural Placement was Jordan Schaffner, and Star Chapter in Agriscience were Ingrid Hoffman, Joscelyn Layman, and Addison Smith.

There were three members from the chapter who will receive their State FFA Degree at the State FFA Convention. These members were recognized at the banquet: Levi Cox, Conner Sanders, and Jordan Schaffner.

The chapter also had two members who will be receiving their American FFA Degree at the National FFA Convention and Expo in November 2025, Sam Cox and Ingrid Hoffman.

Members were recognized for their participation in Career Development Events (CDEs) throughout the 2024-2025 school year.

These CDEs included: Agriscience Fair, Agronomy, Dairy Cattle Evaluation, Equine Management, Farm Business Management, Food Science, Floriculture, General Livestock Evaluation, Job Interview, Milk Quality and Products, Outdoor Power Equipment, Advanced Parliamentary Procedure, Novice Parliamentary Procedure, Poultry Judging, Rural Soil Judging, Vet Science, and Wildlife Management.

From these CDEs, several members were given special awards based on their placing in the District and State. At the District 1 Agriscience Fair, Zia Siegel placed 3rd in Food Systems.

Those who competed at the 2024 State and National Agriscience Fairs received special recognition at this year’s banquet. Last May at the State FFA Convention, Ingrid won the Division 5 Social Systems category, Joscelyn won the Division 5 Food Systems category, and Addison won the Division 1 Food Systems category.

Each of them were eligible to apply for National Agriscience Fair based on their placing at the state level. At the National FFA Convention and Expo in November it was announced that Ingrid placed 3rd in Division 5 Social Systems, Joscelyn placed 2nd in Division 5 Food Systems, and Addison placed 1st in Division 1 Food Systems. The Agronomy Team placed 4th in District 1.

In the District Job Interview CDE, Brooke Moreland placed 2nd in Division IV, Ashtyn Sanders placed 1st in Division I, and Addison Smith placed 3rd in Division I. Ashtyn moved on to the state competition where she was 8th in her division. For Milk Quality and Products, the middle school team placed 3rd at the state level with Zia Siegel placing 1st individually.

The Poultry Team placed 4th at the District 1 Spring Skills Invitational. At the District Public Speaking Contest Bryce Peters placed 4th in Beginning Prepared Public Speaking and Zia Siegel placed 4th in Creed Speaking. The Vet Science team earned 4th place in district competition and the Wildlife Management Team placed 2nd in the district.

Three of the officers, Zakkary Cammack, Jordan Schaffner, and Libbie Baker, received a gold rating on their Reporter’s, Treasurer’s, and Secretary’s books.

The top three individuals in the 2024- 2025 Millcreek-West Unity Fruit Sales program were given a trophy for their hard work and dedication to the program. These three were Carson and Sophia Crossgrove, Jordan Schaffner, and Eliza and Myah Higgins.

Members of the 2024 State FFA Band, Olivia Rossman, Conner Sanders, recognized for their participation. Twenty-five members were also recognized for having all A’s in Ag for the first 3 Quarters of the 2024-2025 school year, and thirty-four members were recognized for earning $300 or more in “FFA Bucks” (an incentive program for chapter members who participate in FFA activities).

Libbie Baker, Carson Crossgrove, Devin Dempsey, Brian Guillen, Lindee Lammon, Brooke Moreland, Conner Sanders, Cameron Schlosser, Landon Stuckey, and Zeke Williams, the seniors in the program, were given special recognition for their time in the FFA program.

Libbie Baker, Carson Crossgrove, Brooke Moreland and Conner Sanders were also acknowledged as retiring officers. The installation of the 2025-2026 officer team began after Senior/Retiring Officer Recognition: President: Levi Cox, Vice President: Jordan Schaffner, Secretary: Addison Smith, Treasurer: Bryce Peters, Reporter: Zakk Cammack, Sentinel: Ayden Bennett, Student Advisor: Ashtyn Sanders, Student Council Representative: Evan Siegel, and Historian: Aleigha Sieradzki. The banquet closed with Levi Cox performing closing ceremonies.

Special thank yous were given to: Crossgrove Farms, Jacoby’s Ole Smokehouse, The Red Hen, and Tammie Kesler for the delicious meal, Creation Through a Lens Photography – Sam Cox for capturing the evening on camera, The Cocky Blossom – Jess Tracey for help with the floral arrangements and Ingrid Hoffman (MWU FFA Alumni) for helping make the arrangements, Ayden Bennett (Freshmen Grade FFA member) for helping with the sound and projection. Throughout the year, the Millcreek-West Unity FFA chapter was also supported by the following: B&G Outdoor Power Equipment, Limited, Edon Farmers Co-op, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Mrs. Judy Feeny, Frey Farm – Mr. and Mrs. Fred and Elaine Frey, Miss Erin Hausch, Mr. Nathan Harris, Gerald Grain Center Feeds, LLC, Mr. and Mrs. Gene and Judy Kunkle, Miller Family Farm – Mr. and Mrs. Kevin and Patsy Miller, Rimm-Kleen Systems, Schaffner Farms – Mr. Denny, Kevin, and Austin Schaffner, Mr. and Mrs. Bob and Peggy Short, Superior Farm Supply, Inc., Unity Antique Power Club, West Unity Lion’s Club, Wieland Family Farms, LLC. – Mr. and Mrs. Brian and Stacey Wieland, Williams County Beef Producers, Williams County Dairy Association, and Williams County Pork Producers.

These companies, organizations, and individuals have generously supported the Millcreek-West Unity FFA members and their growth, with their time or monetary giving. The Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter sincerely thanks them for this support!