STRYKER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Discusses Big Trash Pickup; Trick-Or-Treat Date Set

By: Jacob Kessler

Members of the Stryker Village Council held a meeting on Monday, March 17th where members discussed a big trash pickup and an upcoming audit. The meeting began at 6:02 p.m. with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Council first moved to approve minutes from the council meeting held on February 17th, along with the finance report as presented. With no committee reports to go over, council moved on to communications.

The big trash day is scheduled for May 3rd, with efforts beginning early in the morning. Trash is allowed to be placed out that week starting on Monday, and a list of allowed items is available at the office. Items inside trash bags are not accepted.

Next for discussion was an upcoming audit. It was stated that this is expected to begin around April 1st and that members of council should receive and email that contains a questionnaire. It was also stated that this audit is expected to be a full audit and that it may last for a couple weeks.

Council then moved to approve the only resolution on the day’s agenda, Resolution 03-2025-1 – Cybersecurity Policy. Council then heard from the village administrator.

Hydrant flushing is currently scheduled for April 21st through the 24th. Residents are advised that they could see red water and to be cautious when doing laundry, so clothing does not become discolored. The water should settle after a day or two.

The compost dumpster will be in town by April 1st. Pothole filling will begin shortly after the weather breaks along with the village’s crack and seal program.

Lastly, the village will be obtaining a new dump truck this year. The current truck is a 2002 and needs a lot of work to keep it running. To that end, a purchase agreement was signed for a new Ford that should arrive in April.

The police chief then informed council that village ordinance enforcement will be starting back up. He also stated that the Mock Crash Program will be coming back after the chiefs came together to get it restarted. The program will be held on April 2nd at the Williams County Fairgrounds.

Following further discussions, council moved to set this year’s Trick or Treat for October 25th. With no other items to attend to, the meeting was adjourned at 6:26 p.m.