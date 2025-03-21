ARCHBOLD BOARD OF EDUCATION: Kindergarten Registration Numbers To Date Down From 2024

(BY AMY WENDT / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

FINANCIAL MATTERS … District Treasurer Joyce Kinsman (left) presents her monthly report to the board.

By: Amy Wendt

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

amy@thevillagereporter.com

Archbold School Board met for a regular meeting on Monday, March 17 with members Gina Benecke, Skeat Hug, Tyson Stuckey, Karen Beck, and Jeremy Hurst at the table.

Elementary Principal Andrea Thiel, Middle School Principal Matthew Shields, High School Principal Royal Short, Curriculum Director Michele Bagrowski, Superintendent Jayson Selgo, and Treasurer/CFO Joyce Kinsman were on hand to share the latest school news with the board.

The board revised the agenda to remove the executive session before approving it as amended.

Diving into administrative reports, Elementary Principal Andrea Theil shared that as of March 12, 74 students have registered for kindergarten for the 2025-2026 school year.

This number is a decrease from 97 students registered at the same time in 2024. Kindergarten screening will take place March 17 through March 18.

Elementary students took part in the book fair from February 27 through March 7. Thiel thanked all staff members and volunteers for helping make the event go smoothly.

Thiel also recognized February Students of the Month for demonstrating the character trait of TEAMWORK.

Students of the Month from the Kindergarten class include Beckytt Rupp, Kendall Bernath, JJ Yoder, Ryan Planson, Vinny Drewes, and Lillian Stemen. 1st-grade students are Jensyn DeGroff, Knox Glore, Melodie Robles, and Hayden Thatcher. The 2nd-grade class consists of Leah Krueger, Isaiah Wiemken, Storm Schultz, and Addilyn Bernath. 3rd-grade students are Colt Ruffer, Shiloh Verhoff, Ezekiel Mayfield, and Henley Wyse. The 4th-grade class includes Jazmin Murillo, Alejandro Jaramillo, Owen Baden, and Kendall Gerken. The Specials students are Elizabeth Spotts, Izayah Rojo, Ruthie Britenriker, Griffin Cover, and Jamison Bly.

Testing for grades 3 and 4 will take place from Tuesday, April 15 to Wednesday, April 16, followed by additional testing for grades 3 and 4 on Tuesday, April 22 to Wednesday, April 23.

In middle school news, Principal Matthew Shields recognized AMS Mindset Leaders for displaying an “Attitude of Gratitude.” The 5th-grade class includes Dean Smitely, Emme Nafziger, Kennedy Ruffer, Maci Sierra, and Paisley Frisby. In 6th-grade, the students are Gunther Bentley, Jaxon DeVries, Lyla Miller, and Sawyer Lauber.

The 7th-grade class consists of Addison Dominique, Ayla Figgins, Dawson Martz, and Zoey Sauder. 8th-grade students receiving the honor are Maks Stuckey, Jude Rutledge, Liliana Bryant, Kennedy Burrowes, and Zoi Carlin.

Shields also recognized 5th grader Dru Gansmiller, 6th grader Tobin Nafziger, 7th grader McKayla Hite, and 8th grader Jovie Nofziger for placing in the 2024 Fulton County Spelling Bee. Hite brought home the 7th-grade Champion title by correctly spelling the word “succulent.”

The Quiz Team led by Mrs. Lindsay completed its season while Ms. Conrad accompanied a group of 6th and 7th-grade students to a youth summit for a day focused on “leadership and youth voice for mental health.” AMS Choirs collaborated with AHS students on March 6 for Music in Our Schools Month.

In athletic news, track practice began with 35 boys and 35 girls participating in the middle school teams.

Middle school students also took part in the Fulton County Heart Radiothon, the AMS Book Fair, and the Read Across America Day.

High School Principal Royal Short shared that Mrs. Oyer’s Government classes are taking part in the Civic Engagement Project to promote active participation in government at local, state, and federal levels.

Small groups of students identified a community issue, researched it, proposed solutions, and created a plan to engage government officials in adopting their policy. This week, groups will present their projects to staff and community members for feedback.

Short congratulated Elizabeth Francis as the winner of the Franklin B. Walters Scholarship. Francis also wrote an essay about a teacher who inspired her, selecting Mrs. Sarah Vonseggern as her subject.

Principal Short also shared that all “Senior Seminar” students were recently trained in CPR. Since December, a group of 55 students has been preparing for the spring musical, Fiddler on the Roof.

Elementary students will enjoy a special presentation of the show on March 26, and the public is invited to attend performances from March 28 to March 30. Shows will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with a 2:00 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

The Junior class has been preparing for this year’s prom, “A Starry Night in Paris,” which will be held on April 26.

AHS is hosting the annual Senior Citizen Luncheon on April 25. The Company choir group will be performing music while guests enjoy a meal planned by the FCCLA group.

The FCCLA also collected personal care items for the Archbold FISH pantry and will be stocking pantry shelves next week.

Other upcoming high school events include the Blood Drive on April 2, and on May 2, the senior class will participate in the Real World Simulation and will visit the Rotary. The Spring Band Concert is set for May 5, followed by the Spring Art Show on May 18 and Senior Scholarship Night on May 19. Commencement will be held on May 25.

Curriculum Director, Michele Bagrowski reported to the board that state testing will begin on April 7, starting with English Language Arts (ELA) and followed by math, science, and social studies.

Kindergarten through 5th-grade teachers have been evaluating and piloting new ELA curriculums to complement the new IMSE/OG+ program. After a curriculum has been selected, materials will be ordered before the end of the school year.

Bagrowski also shared that per state mandate, teachers and administrators must complete Science of Reading training by June 30, 2025.

Many staff have already completed the course, and the school is tracking progress to ensure full compliance by the deadline.

In his report to the board, Superintendent Selgo provided a brief overview of Student Wellness and Success Funds (SWSF) noting that the state-allocated resources are intended to improve student wellness by providing services like mental health support, counseling, mentoring, and after-school activities that help boost both well-being as well as academic performance.

He offered a note of thanks to the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, and the Four County ADAMhs Board, for planning and implementing SWSF programs.

Selgo also offered clarification on the adoption of a revised Special Education Model Policy per mandates from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

Lastly, Selgo noted that the Power4Schools program offers electric generation savings for Ohio school districts. Archbold Area Schools’ involvement in the program resulted in a savings of $205,762.33 in savings according to its 2023-2024 statement.

In her report to the board, Treasurer Joyce Kinsman noted that the FY24 audit has been completed with a few recommendations noted in the report.

She also shared that the tax settlement has been received from Fulton County however she is still waiting on funds from the Henry County Auditor.

Before closing, Kinsman provided an update on federal funding and its impact on the district.

“In the news you know, it’s all about federal spending and federal money and what’s being reduced. Of our total expenditures, 4.8% of our expenditures come from federal sources…however, our food service fund gets around 35-40% of their budget from federal sources. So, if there would be any changes, that would make a big impact on our food service fund.”

The board approved the following items as a part of its Consensus Agenda:

-The February 10, 2025, Regular Meeting Minutes and February 2025 Financial Reports.

-The 2025-2026 agreement with NWOESC for instructional services.

-Appropriation modifications: +$2,000 Girls Soccer Athletic Program (300/9513); -$656.69 Title I (572/9225); +$666.40 Title II-A (590/9225); +$8.92 Title III LEIL (551/9000); +$1,174.98 Career Exploration & Awareness Funds (499/9223); +$7,092 A. Johns Memorial Fund (007/9025)

-Estimate Resource Changes: -$656.69 Title I (572/9225) +$666.40 Title II-A (590/9225)

+$8.92 Title III LEIL (551/9000); +$1,161.03 Career Exploration & Awareness Funds (499/9223); +$7,092 A. Johns Memorial Fund (007/9025)

-Resolution to adopt the slightly modified Special Education Model Policies and Procedures Developed by the Department of Education and Workforce.

-Resolution Authorizing The Execution And Delivery Of A Master Electric Energy Sales Agreement Between The District And Power4Schools’ Endorsed Electric Supplier, Engie Resources, LLC.

In Personnel Recommendations the board approved:

-Paraprofessional substitute list provided by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for the 2024-2025 school year as presented.

-Michelle Schramm as a Classified Substitute for the 2024-2025 school year, pending all requirements and certifications are successfully met.

-Certified Substitutes for the 2024-2025 school year pending all requirements and certifications are successfully met: Amy Sauder, Jessica Short, Brittany Dominique, and Andrea Short.

-Accept the resignation of Joseph Williams effective at the end of the 2024-2025 school year.

-Accept the resignation of Rachel Lange effective March 21, 2025.

-Salary schedule placement for the following certified employees who have taken additional education courses: Garrett Grime B-150 Allison Bentley MA+30 Claire Conrad B-150 Shawn Grime MA+30

-Substitute teacher list provided by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for the 2024-2025 school year as presented.

The next Archbold Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 21 at 5:00 p.m. in the High School Media Center.