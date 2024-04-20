STRYKER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Springfield Township Park Board Seeking Funds For Dog Park

PHOTO BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP … Josh Dennison discusses a dog park and what is needed to make it happen with council.

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

The Village of Stryker held their meeting on Monday, April 15th. The meeting began at 6:00 p.m. with a prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

In the first order of business, council moved to approve the minutes from the previous meeting as well as the financial report.

The counc...