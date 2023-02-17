Stryker vs. Edgerton Girls Basketball Sectional Semifinal

Stryker 57 Edgerton 48

BRYAN – Seniors Sage Woolace and Lexi Wickerham combined to hit four treys and scored all 27 of Stryker’s (17-6) points in the fourth quarter as they rallied to beat Edgerton 57-48.

Taylor Smith paced Edgerton (6-17), who led 23-16 at halftime, with 18 points.

EDGERTON (48) – Smith 18; Farnham 9; Swank 7; Everetts 6; Stuut 0; Ritter 3; Gerschutz 3; Warner 2; Totals: 11-6- 8 – 48

STRYKER (57) – Woolace 29; Leupp 0; Ruffer 0; Wickerham 18; Oberlin 4; Rethmel 0; Ramon 3; Myers 3; Totals: 6-9-18- 57

EDGERTON 13 10 12 13 – 48

STRYKER 5 11 14 27 – 57

