Edon vs. Antwerp Girls Basketball Sectional Semifinal

By: Daniel Cooley

BRYAN – Normally, when a team makes just one field goal in the fourth quarter, it spells big trouble.

But that wasn’t the case for Antwerp because the Lady Archers made 9/10 charity tosses in the final stanza to top Edon 39-32.

Edon made a late push and closed the Antwerp margin to just one point at 33-32, on Emma Hickman’s bucket, with just 1:53 left in the game.

But Antwerp closed out the game by going 6/6 at the free throw line.

Antwerp’s Hayleigh Jewell started out the game just one for four from the free throw line but made her last six.

That included two at the end of the third quarter to put Antwerp up 28-25 after three quarters. Jewell led all scorers with 15 points.

“The kids played hard the whole game and executed our game plan well on defense and on offense,” said Edon coach Caela Walker.

“We’d like to take back a couple of big turnovers we made at the end, and we needed to make a few more shots. But I’m proud of the way the kids battled the whole game.”

Edon started out the game strong, jumping out to a 7-3 lead Hickman’s three pointer. Antwerp closed to within 7-6 after Jewell’s bucket and one of two free throws.

Natalie Wofford then made one free throw to put Edon up, 8-6, after the first period.

With Edon leading 14-11 in the second quarter on Hickman’s two pointer, Antwerp (14-9) then took the lead for good at 18-14 on Emma Townley’s three pointer and a Jewell basket.

Edon’s Grace Ripke scored to cut the Antwerp lead to 18-16. Caroline Rohrs made two free throws for Antwerp and an Addison Briner free throw for Edon cut the Antwerp lead to 20-17 at halftime.

Antwerp opened up the second half on a 6-2 run to nab a 26-19 lead. Rohrs tallied all six points for Antwerp on a free throw, a three-pointer, and a two-pointer. Rohrs finished with 10 points.

Edon (7-16) then fought back to cut the lead to one at 26-25, on a Hickman three-pointer, and three of four free throws from Briner.

Jewell then made the two free throws that put Antwerp up after three quarters, 28-25.

Hickman led Edon with nine points.

EDON (32) – Wofford 5; Gr. Ripke 4; Craven 2; Briner 6; Hickman 9; Gearig 6; Totals: 12-1-5 – 32

ANTWERP (39) – Rohrs 10; McMichael 9; Townley 3; Jewell 15; Krouse 2; Totals: 6-4-15 – 39

THREE POINT GOALS: Edon – Hickman; Antwerp – McMichael 2, Townley, Rohrs; REBOUNDS: Edon – 34 (Wofford, Hickman 9); Antwerp – 36 (Jewell 10); TURNOVERS: Edon 17, Antwerp 11

EDON 8 9 8 7 – 32

ANTWERP 6 14 8 11 – 39

Dan can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com

