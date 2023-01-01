Stryker vs. Montpelier Girls Varsity Basketball (Image Pro Holiday Classic)

Stryker 49 Montpelier 43

In the opening game of the night, BBC foes Stryker and Montpelier met in the consolation game of the tournament.

Stryker rallied from down 37-29 after three quarters by outscoring Montpelier 20-6 in the final frame for a 49-43 win.

The Panthers used the foul line during their big fourth quarter by going 12/12 to end the night 18/20 from the stripe while the Locos were just 4/9 in the game.

Sage Woolace led Stryker with three treys to finish with 20 points and Lexi Wickerham added 16.

Montpelier placed three in double figures fronted by Kelsie Bumb’s 14, Meara McGee had 13, and Jada Uribes added a dozen.

STRYKER (49) – Woolace 20; Leupp 3; Ruffer 0; Fulk 2; Ramon 2; Creighton 0; Wickerham 16; Myers 0; Rethmel 3; Oberlin 3; Totals: 5-7-18 – 49

MONTPELIER (43) – Bumb 14; Hillard 0; Humbarger 0; McGee 13; Mahan 0; Grime 0; Taylor 4; Hopper 0; Uribes 12; Totals: 9-7-4 – 43

Stryker 14 8 7 20 – 49

Montpelier 10 12 15 6 – 43

Junior Varsity: Stryker, 24-19

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.