Students Explore Health Care Careers At FCHC Camp

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

CAMP … Students participating in Fulton County Health Center’s Health Care Camp pose for a group photo outside the hospital following the free career exploration program held Wednesday, July 22. Pictured (left to right): Delaney Barnes of Ohio Northern University, Keren Riquelme Maldonado of PHS, Lila Schindler of WHS, Tucker Hall of WHS, Gabe Haselman of SHS, Alexis Calvin of NHS, Klaire Kern of AHS, Daylin Bosco of AHS, and Natalie Huber of PDY.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Health Center welcomed a group of area students interested in pursuing careers in health care during its Health Care Camp held Wednesday, July 22.

Nine students attended the free event, which provided participants with an opportunity to explore a variety of health care professions while gaining firsthand experience inside the hospital.

The Health Care Camp began in 2015 as a way to introduce high school students to careers in the medical field.

Since then, the program has hosted 54 camps, serving more than 290 students representing 15 schools and colleges. Many former participants have since entered the health care profession.

Throughout the day, students learned about career planning and participated in activities covering basic clinical and patient care skills, confidentiality, infection control, empathy, insurance, and wheelchair use.

Participants also toured the hospital and learned about future job shadowing and volunteer opportunities available through Fulton County Health Center.

The next Health Care Camp is scheduled for Sunday, October 25, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The program is free to attend but is limited to the first 10 students who register. Students interested in participating may contact Volunteer Coordinator Mary Gautz for registration information.