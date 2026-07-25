Randy A. Sliter (1962 – 2026)

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(Bryan Resident; Gifted Musician)

Randy A. Sliter, age 63, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2026, at Evergreen Healthcare Center, Montpelier, Ohio.

Randy was a proud veteran, having served six years in the U.S. Army and six years in the United States Marine Corps.

Following his military service, he was a corrections officer in Michigan and later a dispatcher for Grammer Industries in Montpelier.

He was a gifted musician and played guitar, bass, double headed bass, banjo, violin, piano and harmonica. He played for many years in the Dale Vaughn Band and Double Cross.

He was also an artist and loved rollercoasters, amusement parks and watching his children’s sporting events.

Randy was born on November 4, 1962, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the son of Michael and Lois (Moore) Sliter. He was a 1981 graduate of Fairview High School. Randy married Sarah J. (Willitzer) in 2019, and she survives.

In addition to his wife, Randy is survived by his daughters, Jessica (Kaleb) Hayes, of Camden, Michigan, Cheyenne (Tyler) Butkin, of Taylor, Michigan and Angela (Ryan) Krueger, of Bowling Green, Ohio; stepchildren, James Davis, of Bryan, Chelsea Brown, of Montpelier and Breanna (Ethon) Pawlaczyk, of Holland, Ohio; grandchildren, Gunner, Oakley, Shepherd, Conner and Jordan; his mother, Lois Peters, of Defiance; brother, Michael Scott (Randi) Sliter, of Hicksville; sisters, Laurie (William) Flanary, of Defiance and Kim Sliter-Hawkins, of Toledo; and stepbrother, Randy Peters, of Payne, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Sliter, and stepfather, Robert Peters.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at Restoration Fellowship, 10643 County Road A, Bryan, Ohio. A memorial service will follow beginning with military rites presented by the combined Bryan American Legion/VFW Honor Detail at 3 p.m. and church services with Pastor David Oliphant officiating.

His arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project.