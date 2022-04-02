Students Qualify To Compete At FCCLA State Competition

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 2, 2022

Five Four County Career Center Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chapter members placed in the FCCLA Regional Competition and have qualified for state FCCLA skill competition.

Contest competitors are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Miranda Bachman (Napoleon) Language & Literacy; Jaedyn Caldwell (Montpelier) Observation & Assessment; Rheya Drown (Defiance) Curriculum Unit Development; Lorelle Hetrick (Fairview) Interior Design Scenario; and Anthony Pollauf (Evergreen) Fashion Design.

FCCLA members from all parts of Ohio will be competing April 28 & 29 in Columbus for awards and the right to advance to national skill and leadership contests.

Four County Career Center FCCLA Advisors are Kelli Alspaugh, Joyce Golz, Lisa Hall, Pete Herold, Susan Myers, and Michele Nafziger.

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 4,360+ readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and breaking news website posts!  Opt-out at any time.

 

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Students Qualify To Compete At FCCLA State Competition"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*