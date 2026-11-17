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Surviving are her Husband of 45 years, Tim, children Brett Moore of Edon, Ohio, Jodie (Travis) Arkwright of Edgerton, Ohio, and Brien (Emily) Moore of Edon, Ohio, and bonus children Joshua (Alicia) Wakefield of Wauseon, Ohio, Grace (Tyrone Lee) Brigle, and Caleb (Katie Strzalka) Brigle, both of Columbus, Ohio. Seven grandchildren Abagail and Molly Moore, Mia, Ian, and Ross Arkwright, and Weston and Kayson Moore. Brothers Connie Mac (Sandy) Brigle of Pioneer, Ohio, John (Mary) Brigle of Edon, Ohio, Bill (Connie Sue) Brigle of Edon, Ohio, Tom Brigle of Edon, Ohio, sister-in-law Pat Brigle of Edon, Ohio, Joan (Ken) Smith of Pioneer, Ohio, Brother-in-law David (Cheryl) Moore of Pioneer, Ohio, and Sister-in-Law Laura Moore of Parrish, Florida. As well as, numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.
Susie is preceded in death by her parents, in-laws Clayton and Maxine Moore, brothers Ron Brigle, James Brigle, sister Cindy Brigle, sister-in-law Christine Brigle, brother-in-law Denver Moore, niece Jenna Smith.
Visitation for Susan Marie Moore will take place on Friday November 20, 2026 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier, Ohio. A service will take place Saturday November 21, 2026 at 10:00 am at the Edon United Methodist Church with Rev. Eric Dailey officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Edon Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions to be made in care of Tim Moore to be equally distributed between the Edon Athletic Boosters, Fayette Athletic Boosters, and the DeKalb Fine Arts Department. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank everyone who reached out during Susie’s illness and to the team at Parkview Regional Medical Center for all they did for the family during this difficult time.