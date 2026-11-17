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(Fulton County Resident) Corinne Ruth Burkholder passed away on November 14, 2026, at Elizabeth Scott Heritage Pointe Communities, where she had resided since July 2023. Born on January 26, 1931, she was the daughter of Ralph and Bessie (Williams) Wanemacher. She married Marlan Burkholder on March 5, 1950, and they shared more than sixty-one years of marriage.

A lifelong resident of Fulton County, Corinne raised five children while assuming the many responsibilities of farm life. In the early years, she tended the baby chickens and prepared eggs for Page and Cox. She always planted a large garden and spent much of the summer canning and freezing fruits and vegetables for her family. Typically, she canned as many as 80 quarts of tomato juice, blanched and cut corn off the cob for freezer storage, made applesauce, and canned string beans and peaches.

An accomplished cook and baker, she made two pies and a cake most weekends, all of which would be consumed by Monday evening. She was featured as “Cook of the Week” in the Wauseon newspaper in 1955. The family enjoyed her tasty cream puffs, cinnamon rolls, cookies, and all sorts of Christmas confections. Her dark green pickles were always a hit, as was her special version of spaghetti. Corinne was also a lover and consumer of popcorn on a near daily basis, introducing her children to her favorite snack of popcorn and milk despite their reluctancy.

Once her youngest child started school, Corinne took adult education courses to strengthen the typing and shorthand skills she had first learned in high school. As secretarial work evolved, she learned to use electric typewriters, and other modern office equipment including computers. Excelling in these classes led to employment in the administrative office of what was then Four County Technical School. When Northwest Technical College (later Northwest State Community College) was created, she became executive secretary to the college presidents, a position she held for the next 23 years before retiring in 1994.

Over the years, she used her sewing skills to make many of her daughters’ dresses when they were young. She often had a crochet project in her hand, embellishing the edges of a handkerchief or creating doilies. Always interested in needle arts, she later focused on cross-stitch and renewed her quilting skills. She loved participating in the Block-of-the-Month activity at Sauder Village, perfecting her quilting techniques. She became especially fond of appliqué. Her strong quilting skills earned her a place among the volunteer professional quilters at Sauder Museum. One of her greatest joys was making and lovingly giving each grandchild a bluejeans quilt she had created especially for them when they graduated from high school. Corinne was a member of Crossroads Evangelical Church, where she was active in making quilts as a member of the Ladies Aide. After retirement, she continued serving others by volunteering at Fulton County Health Center for more than a decade.

Surviving are her children: Sharon (Dalynn) Badenhop of Charlotte, NC; Gene (Elizabeth) Burkholder of Wauseon; Larry (Karen) Burkholder of Wauseon; Phyllis Gype of Columbus; and Dan (Sheila) Burkholder of South Lyon, MI; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; and brother Rollin Wanemacher of Napoleon. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Robert Wanemacher and Howard Wanemacher, and grandson Derek Burkholder.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 20, from 4–7 p.m. at Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon. Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 21, at 11 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Crossroads Evangelical Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Corinne will be remembered for her dedication to her family, her strong work ethic, her many talents, and the love she shared through the things she made and the lives she touched. The traditions she created and the many gifts of her hands and heart will be cherished by her family for generations to come.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Burkholder Family. To leave a message of comfort for the family please visit, www.grisierfh.com.

The obituary for Corinne was lovingly prepared by her family.