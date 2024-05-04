Suspect Strikes Sheriff Deputy & Numerous Law Enforcement Vehicles

INVESTIGATION … Law enforcement officials along with Fire and EMS personnel work the scene of an accident that resulted from a pursuit that began in Henry County. PHOTO BY JESSE DAVIS / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

On Friday, May 3rd, a suspect from Henry County struck a Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy as well as a sheriff’s cruiser, before entering Fulton County and striking another sheriff’s cruiser.

A press release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said “On May 3, 2024, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on County Road W in Liberty Twp. for a call for service. While units responded to the residence, one of the involved parties left the scene.”

“A Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on the scene and began investigating. It was learned the suspect, 47-year-old Mark Szabo had crashed into the front of a residence multiple times and crashed into other objects on the property including a full propane tank and a parked vehicle.”

“Mr. Szabo had then left the scene. Mr. Szabo was seen approaching the scene by the responding deputy at which point, Mr. Szabo struck the investigating deputy’s marked patrol vehicle, which was occupied by a Sheriff’s Office K9, and fled the scene again.

The patrol vehicle, after it was struck, struck the deputy standing by it. Mr. Szabo left the scene and went onto Fulton County.”

“A second responding deputy followed markings on the roadway to attempt to locate Mr. Szabo. While looking, the deputy located the suspect vehicle operated by Mr. Szabo.

Mr. Szabo drove directly at the deputy and stuck that patrol vehicle head-on. Mr. Szabo was taken into custody and was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

Numerous criminal charges are pending, and the case remains under investigation. Both deputies were treated for minor injuries and the Sheriff’s Office K9 was uninjured.

Assisting agencies include the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty-Washington Twp. Fire Department.”

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the incident ended at the intersection of County Road C and County Road 6. The suspect’s vehicle’s back tire was shredded which dug a hole into the side berm of the road.

The individual arrested is expected to face charges from both counties.