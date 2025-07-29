SUZIE Q & THE LIBRARY TOO: WCPL Presents CCR Tribute Band “Proud Mary”

PHOTOS BY BREANA RELIFORD/ THE VILLAGE REPORTER

ACTIVE AUDIENCE … Audience members clapped and sang along with the greatest hits, and even some of the lesser-known ones.

PROUD MARY … The five-piece band includes Billy Staniski on guitar, Stu Throne on guitar and harmonica, Jeff Dhaenens on bass, Rick Vogelsong on drums, and Scott Dean as lead vocalist.

By: Breana Reliford

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

