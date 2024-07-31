Dennis Wyse (1953 – 2024)

(Former Member Of Fulton County Fair Board)

Dennis R. Wyse, age 71, of Wauseon, OH passed away on July 29, 2024, at Parkview Bryan Hospital. Dennis was born on July 26, 1953 and was the son of Robert and Ila (Miller) Wyse.

On December 9, 1978, Dennis married Tina Vargo. Dennis enjoyed agriculture, the Fulton County Fair, the family lake cottage and spending time with his family and friends.

Dennis was a lifelong area farmer and grew up on a grain and livestock farm on the south edge of Wauseon. In 1971, Dennis bought 30 acres to start farming and raising hogs.

Dennis earned his State FFA Degree his senior year of high school, which helped him to start his farming career.

He had a 115-sow farrow to finish swine operation until 1992, when he started Fraker/Wyse Construction partnership, which was operated for 20 years. His farming operation has grown to over 1,000 acres in a partnership with his son (Brett).

Dennis was a member of the Fulton County Fair Board for 11 years and has served as president from 2013 to 2021.

As a fair board member, Dennis has tackled numerous projects, but few were more meaningful than the completion of the Gospel Building in 2015. He was the construction leader for the project, coordinating many volunteer workers and construction teams.

He donated many hours of labor to make the dream of having a permanent Gospel Building to use rather than a tent. Dennis’ final project was the completion of the new Administration Building in 2021.

In the community, Dennis has served as York Township Trustee, as well as Vice President and President of the Fulton County Township Trustee Association.

He was instrumental in bringing Life Flight to Fulton County and arranged access to train for grain bin rescues. Additionally, Dennis has contributed to the lives of many youths as the 4-H Advisor of the Farmers of Tomorrow and by providing equipment for the Wauseon FFA to use on their farm.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Tina; sons Jason (Jessica) and Brett (Laurie-Ann); daughter, Kati (George) Suchora; grandchildren Macie, Lainey, Robert, Annabelle, Ardin, Shane, Eva and Evan. Brothers; Pete (Melody) and sister Michelle (Paul) Holman. Preceded in death by his parents Robert, Ila (Miller) and brother Mike.

Visitation for Dennis will take place on Friday, August 2, 2024, from 1pm to 7pm, at the Fulton County Fairground Administration Building. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at 11am, at the Fulton County Fairground Sale Arena. Pastor Ryan Brosious will officiate. Burial will follow at the Zion Cemetery – Co. Rd 11.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Fulton County Fair Foundation. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Wyse family. The obituary for Dennis was lovingly prepared by his family.