SWANTON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Hears From Student Regarding Current Band Director

FROSH … Freshman Hailey Frosh spoke to the Swanton Board of Education regarding her, and other students, desire for Mr. Schneider to remain the band director. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Swanton Board of Education held their meeting on Wednesday, February 8th. The meeting began at 6:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance, before the board moved to hear matters brought to them by the public.

It was at this time that the board heard from Freshman Hailey Frosh who came to speak to them regarding the band director.