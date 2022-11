SOCCER SIGNING … Swanton senior Alexis Taylor recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer and continue her education at Terra State Community College in Fremont, Ohio. Pictured with Taylor at her signing day are: (Front) Terra State coach Ryan Manner, Alexis Taylor, Matt Taylor. (Back) Swanton assistant soccer coach Malcom Edge, Swanton soccer head coach Kendra Gustafson. (PHOTO PROVIDED)