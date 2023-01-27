Swanton @ Delta Girls Varsity Basketball

Delta 40 Swanton 27

DELTA – Delta outscored Swanton (0-4, 8-9 NWOAL) in each quarter including 12-7 in the final stanza for a 40-27 NWOAL win.

Grace Munger had 15 for Delta (7-10, 2-3) led all scorers and Kendall Sprow added 11.

Peighton Manning hit a pair of triples and totaled nine points for Swanton.

SWANTON (27) – Crow 3; Finfera 0; Gowing 0; Nelson 1; Floyd 2; Yeager 3; Manning 9; Pelland 6; Haselman 3; Totals: 4-4-7 – 27

DELTA (40) – Weber 6; Munger 15; Burres 3; Friess 5; Sprow 11; Lamb 0; Gillen 0; Smith 0; Todd 0; Risner 0; Totals: 14-0-12 – 40

SWANTON 3 11 6 7 – 27

DELTA 7 12 9 12 – 40

