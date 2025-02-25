Swanton Fire Chief Disciplined & Pay Docked For Relationship With Subordinate

By: Jesse Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jesse@thevillagereporter.com

Swanton Fire & Rescue Division Chief Cuyler Kepling was hit with a series of disciplinary actions after the mayor announced Kepling had an inappropriate relationship with a female subordinate.

Following an executive session at its regular meeting Monday night, the Swanton Village Council voted to approve the recommendation by Mayor Neil Toeppe that Kepling’s annual pay be reduced by $5,000, his employment placed in probationary status for six months, and that “counselling and training by verifiable third parties” which had already begun, continue.

Toeppe said he was initially approached by a concerned citizen on February 6 stating Kepling had been involved in “inappropriate conduct” with the subordinate, an EMT.

Toeppe confronted Kepling with the alleged violation of the village fraternization policy, which he said Kepling confirmed.

A special meeting of the council was held February 8 for the purpose of an executive session to discuss the matter along with the law director.

“On Monday, February 10th, I met individually with both parties. First with the EMT and then with Chief Kepling. I concluded that all contact between the parties was consensual, occurred off duty and not on village property,” Toeppe said. “Both acknowledged that the relationship had ceased.”

After the conversations, Toeppe suspended Kepling until further notice and made him surrender his badge, keys, phone, and other village property. He then notified the council of his actions during an executive session at their meeting that night.

The next evening, Toeppe met with the village administrator, fire department officers, and councilwoman Dianne Westhoven, who serves on the Fire Advisory Board.

“We explained the situation and sought their input regarding the chief,” Toeppe said. “It was clear that they were very disappointed. However, they were very vocal in stating their support for his leadership.”

“They expressed how his leadership had made significant positive changes to the culture of the department. They were unified in their support for Chief Kepling’s continued employment and department leadership.”

That support was weighed against the possibility that he could face termination for the infraction.

The council voted 5-1 in favor of Kepling’s suspension ending along with implementation of Toeppe’s recommended disciplinary actions, with councilwoman Westhoven casting the sole opposing vote.

After the meeting, Westhoven declined to comment on whether her vote was due to her belief that the punishment went too far or didn’t go far enough.

The reduction in pay brings Kepling’s annual salary to $80,000. The council had previously voted to increase his pay from $81,689.30 to $85,000 in January of this year.