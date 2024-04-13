Swanton High School Celebrates Prom Night 2024

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERVIEW 48 PHOTOS OF THIS EVENT FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

By: Jacob Kessler

Swanton High School students were treated to a night out for prom this past weekend. The evening event took place on Friday, April 12th at Birchwood Meadows. Doors opened at 6:45 p.m., with the event officially starting at 7:00 p.m.

The theme for this year was Rustic Romance, which the Birchwood Meadow event space does especial...