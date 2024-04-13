FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve ODOT Road Salt Contract

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Fulton County Commissioners held their meeting on Tuesday, April 9th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.

Minutes from the April 4th meeting were approved first, along with the current agenda and payment of the bills. The following items were then approved.

- Resolution 2024-286 Approve Oversight of Amendment #1 to Contract 2023-85 with Fayette Local School District on Behalf of JFS.

- Resolution 2024-287 Approve Legal, Plans and Authorize Ad for Bids for Fulton County S...