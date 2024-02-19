Swanton High School Inducts Athletic Hall Of Fame Class For 2024

By: Jessie Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jesse@thevillagereporter.com

The Swanton Athletic Boosters recently recognized the newest inductees into the Swanton High School Athletic Hall of Fame during a recent awards ceremony.

A reception was held at the Hawks Nest of the Valleywood Golf Club after the program, which recognized the following inductees:

JIM CARPENTER JR.

Jim Carpenter Jr, a 1989 graduate of Swanton High School, participated in track and cross country earning a total of seven varsity letters.

While running at Swanton High School, Jim was a member of the 1986, 1987 and 1988 NWOAL Championship cross country teams. As well as a member of the 1987, 1988 and 1989 NWOAL Championship track and field teams.

As a member of these teams Jim earned 2nd team all-league as a junior in cross country as well as first team all-league as a senior.

The cross country team placed 4th in the state his junior year and 3rd in the state as a senior. In track, Jim was a member of the 4×800 meter relay team that broke both the school and the NWOAL records for the event.

After high school Jim attended Defiance College where he ran both cross country and track. Jim also came back to Swanton as the head girls soccer coach from 2004 to 2009. During which time his teams won three sectional and two district titles. As well as coaching three players who earned All Ohio Honors.

LESLIE (MUGG) HOUK

Leslie Mugg, a 1993 graduate of Swanton High School, participated in cross country, basketball and track. As a student athlete Leslie earned 9 varsity letters including four in both basketball and track.

Among her accomplishments she was a two time state qualifier in track including taking first place in the long jump at the regional track meet in 1992.

In basketball, Leslie was all league all four years including twice earning first team all-league honors. She also earned all-district honors three times including two times being named first team all-district.

Her senior year Leslie averaged over 20 points a game while also leading the team in rebounds and being voted as the best defensive player by her teammates.

During her senior year, Leslie broke the single game scoring record with 40 points in a single game. Leslie also scored 447 points her senior year and finished her career with a combined 1344 points.

After high school, Leslie went on to further her education and basketball career at Ball State University where she earned first team all-league honors twice.

TOM SAMPSON

Tom Sampson, a 1977 graduate of Swanton High School was an assistant wrestling coach for 15 years between the years of 1978 and 1996.

During his time at Swanton, the teams that he coached won nine NWOAL Championships, five sectional titles, one district championship and finished 2nd and 3rd at the state wrestling championships.

This included a 30-match winning streak from 1979 to 1982. Tom coached two state champions and 36 state qualifiers. Tom also helped run the Swanton golf tournament which raised money for scholarships given to Swanton athletes and helped with the creation of the Swanton biddy wrestling program.

STEVE WILLIAMS

Steve Williams, a 1973 graduate of Swanton High School, participated in football, basketball, and baseball. Steve earned three varsity letters in basketball and four letters in baseball.

In baseball Steve pitched a total of 192 innings in his high school career and totaled 314 strike outs. Steve currently holds the school record for the most strikeouts in a game with 21 and most in a season with 111.

Steve also holds the record for most wins and earned run average for a season and overall career. In one week, his senior year Steve threw three complete games, two of which were no-hitters while in the other game he allowed just a single hit.

Steve earned first team All-State honors as a senior and was scouted by every major league baseball team.

Steve was selected in the second round of the winter draft by the Expo’s but chose to attend college at St. Clair University while rehabbing an arm injury. After which time he played minor league baseball for the Storied Portland Mavericks in 1977.

THE 1987 BOYS TRACK TEAM AND COACHES BOB FISHER AND ROBERT CINTRON

The 1987 Boys Track Team consisted of Bert Avila, Martin Avila, Nate Barratt, Jeff Bork, Darren Brown, Tom Bruno, Eric Butler, Jim Carpenter, Sean Gladieux, Chris Goodson, Steve Hallett, Walt Hallett, Tom Hansbarger, Chris Hayes, Scott Haselman, Andy Hesse, Kirk Jewell, Scott Kosier, Zak Martin, Matt McKay, Terry Miller, Gary Moore, Guzman Muela, Eric Sahloff, Greg Seigneur, Henry Serratos, Mike Serratos, Sean Snyder, Matt Studer, Todd Sturt, Jeff Ulrich, Marshal Wolf and Bill Zientek, coached by Bob Fisher and Robert Cintron.

The team finished the season by capturing the NWOAL championship as well as the district championship. During the season, the Bulldogs won every league meet that they participated in and were victorious in the Palmer Relays, Oak Harbor Invitational and Defiance invitational.