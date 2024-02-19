Three Archbold Football Players Named National Football Foundation Scholar Athletes

Archbold seniors Jack Hurst, Chase Miller, and Mason Siegel will be honored at the 62nd National Football Foundation’s Scholar-Athlete banquet on Tuesday, March 12.

Marcus Freeman, the head football coach at The University of Notre Dame will be the featured speaker for the banquet which will take place at the Glass City Center- main floor Exhibition Hall in downtown Toledo.

The Toledo Wistert Chapter of the NFF will honor some 54 high school senior football players from throughout the region who have excelled on the field, in the classroom and in their communities this past season.

Along with the athletes, 17 coaches will be honored as well as an assistant coach, a member of the media, an Unsung Player of the Year, the Tim Berta Courage Award winner and a number of scholarship winners.

Tickets for the banquet are $50 each and tables of 10 are $500. Also, there will be a VIP reception with Coach Freeman before the banquet which requires a special ticket. All ticket information for the VIP and Banquet is available on the NFF Toledo/Wistert Chapter’s website – www.nfftoledo.com.

The VIP reception begins at 5:45 and the banquet starts at 6:45. Registration deadline is Friday, February 23. All the monies raised during the banquet goes back to scholarships. Some $20,000 in scholarships will be awarded at the banquet.

The Toledo/Wistert chapter of the National Football Foundation promotes the interest of amateur football throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan to 110 high schools.