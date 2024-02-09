Swanton High School Presents: A Night Of Inspiration & Music For A Worthy Cause

(PRESS RELEASE) Swanton, OH – [2/6/24] In celebration of Black History Month, Swanton High School is thrilled to announce a spectacular evening of music and inspiration at the Mark Butler Performing Arts Scholarship Fundraiser, taking place on February 17th from 4:00-6:00 PM. The event will be held at Swanton High School, located at 601 N Main St, Swanton, OH, doors open at 3:30.

ABOUT THE EVENT: The Mark Butler Performing Arts Scholarship Fundraiser aims to support the next generation of artists by raising funds for a scholarship to be awarded to a deserving SHS graduate.

This event promises an unforgettable night filled with incredible performances and heartfelt stories, all in the spirit of community and support for the arts.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER: We are honored to have Dianne (Pilliod) Westhoven, a distinguished 1976 graduate of Swanton High School, Swanton High School Marching Band Alumni, and a respected member of the council for the Village of Swanton, as our keynote speaker. Dianne’s journey and achievements will undoubtedly inspire and resonate with attendees.

Live Performances: Prepare to be dazzled by performances from a stellar lineup of artists: Tyler Irby, from Bowling Green State University Music Department, showcasing his percussion talents. Dr. Ellie Martin, from University of Toledo Music Department, with the Ellie Martin Quartet, promising an evening of musical excellence. The Swanton High School Jazz Band, known for their outstanding musical talents, will also grace the stage.

EVENT DETAILS: Date: February 17th, 2024; Time: 4-6 PM (Doors at 3:30); Location: Swanton High School, 601 N Main St, Swanton, OH

FOUNDER’S BIO: A 1976 graduate of Swanton High School, Mark H. Butler has always had a passion for his alma mater, having been an active member of the SHS Marching Band during his time there.

Mark served as a dedicated Swanton Police Officer while attending Owens College and Bowling Green State University, committing himself to serving and protecting his community.

Later he transitioned into the education sector, taking on the role of the Swanton School District Home-School Coordinator, where he continued to make a positive impact on the lives of students and families.

In addition to his contributions in law enforcement and education, Mark is also a member of the Screen Actors Guild, a testament to his love for the performing arts.

Mark’s expertise extends beyond acting as he has also delved into the realm of Performing Arts Administration.

Through this role, he has brought his unique blend of skills and experiences to the forefront, making significant strides in the management and promotion of various artistic endeavors.

This Scholarship represents Mark’s driving passion to help the next generation of performing arts students thrive in their career choices to bring their unique voices to the entertainment industry.

How to Attend: Tickets for this not-to-be-missed event are available for purchase at www.https://mhbshs.org or at the door the night of the event.

Support the local arts community, celebrate Black History Month, and contribute to the Swanton High School Performing Arts Scholarship by attending this night of celebration.

Media Contact: Anne Gadd Director of Communications and Marketing Community Arts Network annemariegadd@gmail.com 740-816-3983

Join us on February 17th for a night of music, inspiration, and community support!