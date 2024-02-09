Column: Two Minute Drill – Be The Encourager

By: Rex Stump

Growing up on a farm, there were certain chores we accomplished on our own. But often, the more help you had the sooner the chore was accomplished. It’s a simple principle, working together accomplishes more.

However, more numbers don’t always equal more accomplished if there is a lack of leadership or direction.

The larger the task, the greater the need for leadership and teamwork. I’ve discovered the same thing in coaching and ministry.

In Exodus 17, Moses is leading around two million Israelites through the wilderness. After a massive and impressive exit from Egypt, we find these urbanites wandering in rural territory.

They have witnessed God’s mighty hand at work in the plagues, the parting of the Red Sea, water from rocks, and food from Heaven.

But now, they are bullied by a group of people, and find themselves innocently attacked. They are forced into an unwanted war with the Amalekites.

In verse 11-13 we read, “So Joshua did what Moses had commanded and fought the army of Amalek. Meanwhile, Moses, Aaron, and Hur climbed to the top of a nearby hill. As long as Moses held up the staff in his hand, the Israelites had the advantage. But whenever he dropped his hand, the Amalekites gained the advantage. Moses’ arms soon became so tired he could no longer hold them up. So, Aaron and Hur found a stone for him to sit on. Then they stood on each side of Moses, holding up his hands. So, his hands held steady until sunset. As a result, Joshua overwhelmed the army of Amalek in battle.”

The task, a war in which the untrained Israelites fought against Amalekite warriors, seemed overwhelming. But as we read, they were victorious, if Moses held up his staff.

When he got tired, Aaron and Hur stood next to him holding up his arms. What do we learn? First, like I mentioned earlier, working together accomplishes more. But we also learn that leaders need support and encouragement.

Teachers, coaches, and others in leadership have responsibilities in which sometimes they need help. They could use encouragement, help, or someone to stand next to them and lift them up.

It’s easier to be critical of those in leadership, especially when there seems to be chaos or multiplying problems. But as a Christian, does complaining help the situation? Does a critical heart honor God?

In the very next chapter Jethro, Moses’ father-in-law shows up to check up on Moses. He was amazed by the power of God and gave God praise. But the next day, he saw Moses burdened by the massive needs of the people.

Jethro stepped in and encouraged Moses to get more help. The task of leading a nation was too much for one man.

The history of Moses and his leadership is all about trusting and obeying our powerful and mighty God.

It’s about God rescuing His people! But we also see that in midst of all this, God shows us the power of teamwork and encouragement. Don’t miss it!

We all need encouragement, and we can all be encouragers. Trust and obey God to do His part. But take time to find someone to stand next to you, to be your “Aaron or Hur.” And take time to be a “Aaron or Hur” to those in leadership, as I’m sure they are exhausted and ready to give up.

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.