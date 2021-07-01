Swanton Informs Public Of Combined Sewage Overflow Discharge

Posted By: Newspaper Staff July 1, 2021

During our CSO monitoring inspection Village WRRF staff found CSO discharges at the following locations: CSO #019 N Main Street NPDES Permit # 2PB00025.

Receiving water: AI Creek Public access areas: AI Creek Date: July 1, 2021

Time we became aware of the CSO #019 discharge: 7:57am

Time discharge ended: 7:57am

Discharge not active. Cumulative volume of the CSO discharges: 5,900 gallons

Point of contact: Rosanna Hoelzle, Village Administrator

INFORMATION PROVIDED BY VILLAGE OF SWANTON

 

