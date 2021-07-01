Four County Career Center Now Taking Applications For Wall Of Fame

Nomination forms for the Four County Career Center Wall of Fame and the Distinguished Service Award are now being accepted.

Go to the website at www.fourcounty.net and submit the forms electronically or print and send the form to Four County Career Center at 22-900 State Route 34, Archbold, Ohio 43502.

Or, call the school at 419-267-3331 and request a nomination form be mailed to you. The deadline for submitting nominations is August 31st.

The Wall of Fame and Distinguished Service awards are presented at the Fall Four County Career Center Advisory Committee reception.

To be eligible for the Wall of Fame, the nominee is required to have successfully completed their career program at least five years prior and successful in their career.

The requirements for the Distinguished Service Award is someone who has been committed to bettering the Career Center through their contributions to the school and the communities it serves.