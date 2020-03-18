Swanton Man Involved In Incident At Evergreen High School Indicted By Grand Jury

On March 16, 2020, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

KEITH D. SEEMAN, age 26, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present, one count of Obstructing Official Business, two counts of Criminal Trespass, one count of Criminal Damaging, one count of Menacing by Stalking, and one count of Inducing Panic.

On or about February 12, 2020, he allegedly trespassed in a habitation when a person was present or likely to be present. He also allegedly obstructed the performance of a public official lawful duties. On or about February 21, 2020, he allegedly engaged in conduct that he knew would cause another person to believe that he would cause physical harm or mental distress to that person, while allegedly trespassing on premises where the victim was employed.

He also allegedly caused serious public inconvenience or alarm by committing an offense in a school. Finally, he also allegedly entered a school knowing that he was restricted from entrance and allegedly caused a substantial risk of physical harm to property. 2OCR24.

JENNIFER L. HQWE, age 45, of Defiance, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about October 17, 2019, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 20CR33.

LARRY S. STEVENS, age 41, of LKA Lyons, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft. On or about July 28, 2019 to September 30, 2019, he allegedly stole cash valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500. 20CR36.

MAC E. MERILLAT, age 42, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about December 13, 2019, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 2OCR34.

MATTHEW J. COSTANZO, age 33, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability. On or about July 26, 2019, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine and, not having been relieved from disability and having been previously convicted of a felony drug abuse offense, allegedly possessed a firearm. 20CR31.

DYLAN W. I. SHEPARD, age 23, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and two counts of Failure to Provide Notice of a Change of Address. On or about February 27, 2020, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a pregnant family or householder member. Also, having been a convicted sex offender, he allegedly failed to provide written notices of changes of his residence and employment addresses to the Fulton County Sheriff, as required by law. 20CR26.

NICHOLAS R. D. SISCO, age 34, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault, two counts of Domestic Violence, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, one count of Corrupting Another With Drugs, one count of Tampering With Evidence, and one count of Aggravated Menacing.

On or about February 26, 2020 to February 28, 2020, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member with a deadly weapon. He also allegedly caused another person to believe that he would cause physical harm to that person, and allegedly possessed methamphetamine. Finally, he allegedly tampered with evidence in an official investigation and allegedly by force or threat caused another to use methamphetamine. 20CR25.

KYLE A. CERVANTES, age 25, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Provide Notice of a Change of Address and one count of Failure to Register a New Address. On or about December 13, 2019, having been a convicted sex offender, he allegedly failed to provide written notice of his change of address with the county sheriff, as required by law. 20CR37.

JAMES T. D. JOHNSON, age 29, of Chesterfield, MI, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer. On or about January 26, 2020, he allegedly failed to stop his motor vehicle after receiving a visible and audible signal from a police officer. 20CR30.

BLAKE A. O’BRIEN, age 52, of Delta, OH, was indicted on six counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. On or about March 7, 2020, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. 20CR29.

GLORIA J. HALL, age 24, of Merrilville, IN, was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault. On or about March 9, 2020, she allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to another with a deadly weapon. 20CR35.

JENNIFER K. COCKLEY, AGE 45, Theft of Drugs. On or about January 18, 2020, she allegedly stole a dangerous drug. 2OCR27.

JORGE A. MARTINEZ, age 31, of Archbold, OH, was Indicted on one count of Burglary, one count of Theft, and one count of Complicity to Commit Theft. On or about August 20, 2019, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure and stole checks. Healso allegedly aided another in stealing cash valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500. 20CR32.

ZACHARY E. MERRILL, age 32, of Berrien Springs, MI, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property and one count of Misuse of Credit Cards. On or about December 29, 2019, he allegedly received and used a credit card knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been stolen. 20CR28.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.