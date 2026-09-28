Swanton Man Killed In Lucas County Crash On US 20

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on September 28, 2026, at approximately 12:40 p.m. on US 20 near Kilburn Road in Richfield Township, Lucas County.

A 2022 GMC Sierra, driven by Sidney Lark, 74, of Northwood, was eastbound on US 20. A 2023 Buick Envision, driven by James Kenczewicz, 69, of Swanton, was westbound on US 20. According to the Patrol, Lark drove left of center and struck Kenczewicz, whose vehicle then went into a field on the north side of US 20.

Kenczewicz was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in Kenczewicz’ vehicle and Lark were taken by ground ambulance to Toledo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Safety belts were in use at the time of the crash, and impairment does not appear to be a factor. US 20 was closed in both directions for three hours and has since reopened.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Sylvania Township Fire Department and the Richfield Township Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

— Press Release

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