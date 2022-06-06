Swanton Man Sentenced For Failure To Register As Sex Offender

PRESS RELEASE – A Swanton, Ohio man was sentenced on June 3, 2022, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to The Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Tyler Miller, 37, pled guilty to Failure to Register as a Sexually Oriented Offender. He failed to personally register his address with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Tyler to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a $250 fine, not to fail to register anywhere he is required to by law, and serve 5 days in jail, with credit for days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Miller spending 6-18 months in prison.