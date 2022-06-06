Swanton Man Sentenced For Failure To Register As Sex Offender

Posted By: Newspaper Staff June 6, 2022

News Article Views: 120

PRESS RELEASE – A Swanton, Ohio man was sentenced on June 3, 2022, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to The Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Tyler Miller, 37, pled guilty to Failure to Register as a Sexually Oriented Offender. He failed to personally register his address with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Tyler to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a $250 fine, not to fail to register anywhere he is required to by law, and serve 5 days in jail, with credit for days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Miller spending 6-18 months in prison.

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and obituary listings.   Opt-out at any time, 100% free service.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Swanton Man Sentenced For Failure To Register As Sex Offender"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*