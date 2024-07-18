Wauseon Police Department Reflects On Recent Changes & Achievements

By: Jacob Kessler
The Wauseon Police Department has undergone significant changes and achieved numerous milestones in recent months. In 2023, the department handled 12,457 calls for service, including property patrols, house and business checks, traffic stops, calls for assistance, and criminal complaints.
From January 1st to March 31st, 2024, WPD has received 3,518 calls for service. These numbers show the department on track to at least meet, if not exceed, numbers from last year.
The numbers the department have observe...
