Swanton Police Officer Fired After Arrest For Domestic Violence

By: Jesse Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jesse@thevillagereporter.com

Swanton Police Officer Caleb Hensley was fired Wednesday, August 12, after he was arrested by the Maumee Police Department the day prior following an alleged domestic violence incident.

Hensley, 30, is charged with felony counts of strangulation, assault in which the victim was seriously injured, and abduction, as well as misdemeanor counts of domestic violence, assault, and violating a protective order.

Bond was set at $100,000 each for the three felony charges, with additional release requirements including that he wear alcohol-monitoring and GPS bracelets, comply with random drug and alcohol testing, and that he complete and follow the treatment recommendations of a drug and alcohol assessment.

Hensley pleaded not guilty to the charges in Maumee Municipal Court, with the charges later moved to the Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

The Swanton Village Council approved the hiring of Hensley as a full-time officer at its meeting on Nov. 24, 2025. He was previously employed as a deputy with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, where he started in June of 2019.

During his time with the county, he served as team leader of the Special Response Team. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Hensley remained incarcerated in the Lucas County Corrections Center as of Saturday afternoon.