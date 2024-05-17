Swanton Resident Regina Nowak Celebrates 102nd Birthday

On May 13, Swanton Valley Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center staff and residents shared a special birthday celebration with resident Regina Nowak as she turned 102. The feisty birthday girl and great-great-grandmother of five used the occasion to reminisce about her life.

Regina grew up in Germany but moved to the U.S. as a young teenager to enjoy, in her own words, “a better life.”

Before moving to Swanton, she lived in Toledo. Married to husband Ludwig for more than 60 years, the couple – who owned Georgia’s Nightclub for 28 years – had two children, five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

The centenarian attributes her longevity to good friends and laughter. Regina recalled that she and Ludwig were members of the Bavarian Club since 1965 and original members of The German American Festival, in Oregon, Ohio.

Most important to her have been her family, her friends, and her local Catholic church. Throughout her life, she has also loved dancing.

Swanton Valley Administrator Jackie Riggs said, “It is a privilege to celebrate this milestone with Regina.

Clearly, she has been surrounded by loving friends and family members throughout her life, and she is known here for being feisty, despite her age! She is a valued member of our Swanton Valley family.”