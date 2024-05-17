FCCC BPA Students Place In Top Ten At National Conference

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERCONFERENCE TOP TEN … Four County Career Center is pleased to announce that eight students placed in the top 10 at the 2024 National Leadership Conference of Business Professionals of America (BPA) held in Chicago, Illinois. Shown with their medals are (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Kyle Hageman (Archbold) C# Programming and Software Engineering Team; Kaitlin Wood (Archbold) Basic Office Systems and Procedures; Andrew Wiseman (Napoleon) Mobile Application Development; Cory Mavis (Fairview) Software Engineering Team. (BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Andrew Mosier (Fairview) Software Engineering Team; Joseph Wymer (Liberty Center) Linux Operating System Fundamentals; Ethan Winger (Fairview) Server Administration Using Microsoft; and Blake Grime (Archbold) Software Engineering Team. These Career Center students joined over 5,000 other conference delegates from across the nation to participate in national-level business skill competitions. This was BPA’s 58th National Leadership Conference with the theme “Seize the Opportunity.” Business Professionals of America is a national organization for high school, college and middle school students preparing for careers in business and information technology. BPA acts as a cohesive agent in the nationwide networking of education and business and industry. Four County Career Center BPA advisors are Mary Jo Beilharz, Matt Geiger, Tim Ricketts, and Tina Short.