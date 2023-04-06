Swanton Valley Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center To Host Free Annual Easter Events & Egg Hunt

Swanton, Ohio– Swanton Valley Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, the 92-bed skilled nursing facility in Swanton, Ohio, will join the community in celebrating Easter by holding a free Easter egg hunt for area children, their families, and facility residents.

The event – which will take place at the facility’s campus at 401 W. Airport Highway in Swanton – will be held on Friday, April 7 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Among the activities, kids can hunt for Easter eggs – with prizes hidden in the eggs – and the Easter Bunny will attend for photos. Snacks will be provided at the celebration.

As part of its commitment to be a good community neighbor, Swanton Valley holds events throughout the year to engage with local residents.

Activities have included summer fun bash, coat and school supply drives, Halloween trunk-or-treats, and holiday light displays with visits from Santa.

“We always enjoy hosting local families at our campus for Easter festivities,” said Jackie Riggs, Administrator of Swanton Valley.

“Not only do our residents look forward to these celebrations, but they help cement the close ties between our facility and the wider community.”