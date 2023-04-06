City Of Bryan Receives Donation For Electronic Sign At Recreation Park

DONATION FOR SIGN … The City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department received a $50,000 grant from the Bryan Area Foundation to install an electronic sign at the entrance of Recreation Park, off of Center Street, to announce upcoming events, particularly at the Fountain City Amphitheater. The grant also helped cover the costs of additional stage lighting for smaller amphitheater events and the placement of lights in trees to create a safe and beautiful ambiance for exiting patrons. Pictured presenting the check and showcasing the new electronic sign are left to right Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller and the City of Bryan, Director of Parks and Recreation Ben Dominique.