Swanton Valley Rehabilitation To Hold Annual Easter Celebration

PRESS RELEASE – Swanton Valley Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, the 92-bed skilled nursing facility in Swanton, Ohio, is gearing up to celebrate Easter with its annual free, festive community event for area children, their families, and facility residents.

The Easter event will feature an egg hunt with treat-filled plastic eggs and a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny and a coloring contest.

The community is invited to attend the event on Fri., April 18, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. It will be held at the facility’s campus at 401 W. Airport Hwy. in Swanton.

Families are encouraged to bring baskets for each of their children participating in the egg hunt. Refreshments will be available for everyone at the celebration including food trucks with snacks for purchase.

Now that spring is in full swing, Swanton Valley Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is planning several additional community events.

They include:

•Summer Fun Fair, on Fri., Aug. 15

•Trick or Treat on Thurs., Oct. 16

Swanton Valley Rehabilitation is dedicated to being a good neighbor, bringing the community together through fun-filled events all year long.

From festive summer picnics and heartfelt coat and school supply drives to spooky trunk-or-treats and holiday light displays – complete with a special visit from Santa – there’s often something to enjoy.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone on event day,” said Jackie Gregory, senior. administrator of Swanton Valley Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.

“The kids are so excited and their enthusiasm makes all our residents and staff eager for their arrival. These gatherings create meaningful connections and make our community stronger.”