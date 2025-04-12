Kim Kimpel (1955 – 2025)

(Worked At Chief Supermarket For 39 Years)

Kim E. Kimpel passed away peacefully on April 8, 2025, following a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family in his final moments.

Born on June 13, 1955, to Clair and E. Joan Kimpel, Kim lived a life rooted in faith, family, and fun.

A devoted husband, Kim shared 45 wonderful years of marriage with his wife, Cindy (Grube) Kimpel.

The two were married on September 20, 1980, and together built a life full of love, laughter, and adventure. Kim was a proud father to his daughter, Sara Kimpel, and a cherished grandpa to his grandsons, Payton Kimpel and Carter Runk.

Kim was a simple man who loved Jesus, carried an ornery grin, and had a fun-spirited soul. His servant’s heart, unwavering faith, and deep commitment to family were evident in all he did.

He especially enjoyed going on adventures—camping, four-wheeling, traveling, and making memories with those he loved most.

He worked for Chief Supermarket for 39 years before spending 12 years at Clancy’s Cabinet Shop, where he enjoyed woodworking and carpentry—skills he first developed while attending Four County Career Center. Kim had a special talent for creating handmade wooden gifts for his family, each piece crafted with love and care.

Kim never passed up a chance to enjoy a good game of Euchre with the guys at Clancy’s, a scoop of vanilla ice cream, or a cold Mountain Dew—almost always in his hand.

He loved music, especially the Beatles, and could often be heard singing along to their songs. His playful side shone brightest when joking around with his grandsons, nieces, and nephews, and he always brought laughter to any gathering.

Kim is survived by his beloved wife, Cindy; daughter, Sara Kimpel; grandsons, Payton Kimpel and Carter Runk; siblings, Neal Kimpel of Bryan, Ohio, Jeff Kimpel of Hicksville, Ohio, and Beth (Shanon) Watson of Hicksville, Ohio; parents-in-law, Jim and Georgia Grube of Stryker, Ohio; sister-in-law, Kathy (David) Frank of Stryker, Ohio; brother-in-law, James (Cynthia) Grube of Pickerington, Ohio; and many dear nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clair and Joan Kimpel; brother, James Kimpel; and brother-in-law, Lyn J. Grube.

Visitation for Kim will be held Sunday, April 13, 2025 from 2:00-5:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH and from 10:00-11:00 am prior to funeral services. The funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, April 14, 2025 at New Hope Community Church, 203 Old Farm Trail, Bryan, OH with Pastor David Nicholls officiating. Kim will be laid to rest at Lost Creek Cemetery in a private committal service.

The family requests memorial donations to LifeWise Academy, PO Box 7115, Bryan, OH 43506 to plant the seeds of faith in the hearts of young people.

Kim’s legacy of love, faith, and laughter will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. To sign the online guest book or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.