Swanton’s Alexia Ostrander Signs To Attend Lourdes University For Soccer

SWANTON – Senior Alexia Ostrander has signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her education and soccer career at Lourdes University in Sylvania, Ohio.

“The school has my major of interest (Criminal Justice) and after visiting the campus and seeing the small class sizes, I knew ...