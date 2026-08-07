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Taine Club Gift Funds StoryWalk Project At Garver Park

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PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
DONATION … The Taine Club recently donated $300 to the Williams County Public Library for a project that will benefit families throughout the community. The Library is working with Bryan Parks and Recreation to install a permanent StoryWalk in Garver Park. A StoryWalk brings a children’s book to life through a series of outdoor reading stations placed along a walking path. The Taine Club established the Bryan Public Library in 1882 and continues to support community and Library endeavors. Pictured are (from left) Library Director Dylan Wagner and Taine Club members Helene Moog and Vicki Rathbun.

 

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