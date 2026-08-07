Operation Round Up Donates $500 To Never Let Go Ministries

Janet Smith, North Western Electric Operation Round Up Trust Board secretary, recently presented Mary Juarez, founder of Never Let Go Ministries, with a check in the amount of $500 from the Operation Round Up Program.

The North Western Electric Trust is funded through the generosity of North Western Electric Cooperative (NWEC) member-owners who participate in the Operation Round Up Program by having their monthly bills voluntarily “rounded up” to the next dollar.

Those funds are placed into the Trust to be awarded to local charitable agencies and individuals. Giving collectively makes a tremendous difference in building stronger communities.

An application is filled out and sent in by the organization requesting funds, and the recipients are then carefully selected. NLG was chosen as one of the recipients this time.

The donation will be used toward NLG’s mission of sharing alcohol and drug awareness with the youth, offering hope to those in recovery, and providing support for those families who are grieving. NLG continues to reach out to all those who have been affected by alcohol and substance abuse.

Mary said that NLG really appreciates this donation, and that it is a blessing to know that local organizations support their mission!

Pictured are (from left) Mary Juarez, founder of Never Let Go Ministries, and Janet Smith, North Western Electric Operation Round Up Trust Board secretary.