Bryan Area Foundation Awards $2,500 Grant To Sarah’s Friends

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
SUPPORTING CRIME VICTIMS … The Bryan Area Foundation awarded a $2,500 grant to Sarah’s Friends, Williams County’s leading crime victim services organization, which serves more than 300 individuals annually. The funds will be used to modernize its technology infrastructure by implementing managed IT services and upgrading critical network security equipment. These improvements will give the nonprofit the long-term security and sustainability it needs. Pictured at her desk, looking forward to the new computer advancements, is Sarah’s Friends Lead Survivor Advocate Cierra Laney. Behind her, left to right, are Sarah’s Friends Licensed Professional Counselor Cathy Schmidlin; Sarah’s Friends Executive Director Katie Shaffer; and Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee Member Mike Johnson.