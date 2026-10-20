Dental Excellence Offers Free Dental Care To Local Veterans

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PRESS RELEASE – Dental Excellence Group is honoring Veterans Day by providing free dental care to local veterans as a gesture of gratitude for their service. Veterans are invited to receive a complimentary cleaning, filling, or extraction at any of Dental Excellence Group’s locations, including Napoleon, Delta, Sylvania, Bowling Green, and Maumee. All services are by appointment only and will be scheduled on a first-scheduled, first-served basis. Appointment availability is limited.

Free care will be offered Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Napoleon, Sylvania, Maumee and Bowling Green offices and Monday, Nov. 16, at the Delta office. Phone numbers are Napoleon, 567-341-4334; Sylvania, 419-989-6376; Maumee, 419-579-1035; Bowling Green, 419-579-1030; and Delta, 419-387-5546.

To schedule, veterans may visit the Dental Excellence website at happy-dentistry.com/contact to find each individual office’s contact information and call them. Veterans are asked to bring proof of service, such as DD214 papers, and are welcome to wear any medals received during their time in service.

“We’re grateful for the courage and service of our veterans. Offering free dental care is one way we can honor and support them,” said Dr. Michael Carpenter, Founding Dentist.

Join Dental Excellence Group this Veterans Day in recognizing and serving the heroes in our community.

For more information about Dental Excellence Group and its locations, visit www.happy-dentistry.com.