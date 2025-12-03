Thanksgiving grocery prices in 2025 brought a modest but noticeable decline for families preparing a traditional holiday meal, according to the latest agricultural surveys. The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) reported that the average cost for a classic Thanksgiving dinner for ten fell by 5% from the previous year, dropping to $55.18 from $58.08 in 2024. This marks easing prices after a peak in 2022, providing some relief even as overall grocery inflation remains above pre-pandemic levels.

Residents of Northwest Ohio, including Williams and Fulton Counties, may find the trend particularly relevant this year. Regional data shows that the Midwest continues to benefit from some of the nation’s most affordable grocery prices, with the average cost for a classic Thanksgiving meal in the region coming in slightly below the national average. Local families, many of whom rely on a mix of independent grocers and regional supermarket chains, are likely to see these savings reflected at checkout.

The price of turkey, the meal’s centerpiece, saw the most significant drop—down 16%—helping to lower total costs despite rising prices in other staples like sweet potatoes, which increased by 37% due to weather-related yield losses. While the cost of some side dishes and dairy products rose, the overall basket benefited from declines in processed items like stuffing and dinner rolls. Regional differences persisted, with the South enjoying the lowest prices and the West facing the highest, but the Midwest remains among the more affordable regions for holiday groceries.

Broader grocery inflation stabilized at around 2.7–3% year-over-year, and while some media reports highlighted increases in select items, most evidence points to a more consumer-friendly trend. Debate continues regarding the impact of policy decisions and supply chain improvements, with some attributing the moderation to early administrative actions and exemptions for food staples, while critics cite lingering effects from tariffs, weather, and disease outbreaks.

Despite ongoing debates and some item-specific spikes, the predominant data from neutral sources suggest that Thanksgiving groceries in 2025 were more affordable for most households, signaling a positive—if partial—shift from recent years of higher inflation.