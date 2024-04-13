The Great American Eclipse Casts Its Shadow Over Northwest Ohio

PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERPARTIAL … The moon slowly passes in front of the sun during the 2024 Great American Eclipse.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Great American Eclipse passed over Northwest Ohio on Monday, April 8th. The partial eclipse began around 1:54 p.m. in Northwest Ohio and ended around 4:24 p.m.

Swanton was in the path of totality this time and began its total eclipse around 3:12 p.m. Totality lasted in Swanton for around a minute.

