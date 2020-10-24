The Magic Corner In Wauseon To Celebrate National Magic Week

National Magic Week is October 25 – 31, 2020. The week is observed in memory of world famous magician Harry Houdini who died on October 31, 1926 in Dearborn, Michigan. In keeping with the week the Magic Corner and Dr. Kenneth P. Ladd, resident magician, will be hosting a different event each day of the week.

All events will be held at the Magic Corner and Birch Theater at 113 S. Fulton St. Wauseon.

Monday: a free magic trick will be given out to all who stop by (one per family)

Tuesday: a free magic class will be offered from 4:30 to 5:30 pm

Wednesday: a free tour of the Magic Museum will begin at 7:00 pm

Thursday: closed at 4:00 pm

Friday: a free showing of clips of some of the great magicians from the past such as Houdini, Blackstone Sr. and Jr. and McDonald Birch from 4:00 to 5:00 pm

Saturday: a free magic show in the Birch Theater will begin at 1:00 pm

Mask wearing and social distancing will be observed. Limited seating for the Saturday show will be available due to the COVID-19 so plan to arrive early.

Hours of operation 9:00 am to 7:00 pm daily except Thursday closed at 4:00 pm. Check the window for other offers and events.