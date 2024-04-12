The Sanctuary Homeless Shelter In Bryan Welcomes Clayt Beltran As Gala Guest Speaker

PHOTOS BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSTORY OF SUCCESS … Colby, Clayt, Sandy, Brayden and Parker all came to support Clayt Beltran as he shared his success story with those at The Sanctuary Homeless Shelter’s 31st annual gala.

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

anna@thevillagereporter.com

The annual gala for The Sanctuary Homeless Shelter was held on April 9th at the Wesley UMC Fellowship Hall off Center Street in Bryan.

Pheba Sam welcomed everyone, sharing that the last year has been exceptiona...