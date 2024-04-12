BRYAN CITY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Updated On Status Of Two Grants

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

anna@thevillagereporter.com

The Bryan City School District Board of Education met on Monday, April 8th, at 7 p.m. They met at the Mose Isaac Field House instead of the auditeria. Present were members Ben Camarillo, Deb Opdycke, Dustin Schlachter, Caleb Turnbull, and Lynn Wieland.

After the approval of the minutes from their March 13, 2024 regular meeting and April 5, 2024 special meeting, Ben Camarillo gave the Four County report.

The treasurer’s report was accepted as presented, which included the monthly financial report, the OHI Charter Polic...