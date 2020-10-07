“THE VILLAGE REPORTER” ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

The male Athlete of the Week is Stryker football player Payton Woolace. Last week in a 62-58 loss to Danbury, Woolace passed for 462 yards with five touchdowns and rushed for another 51 yards and a score.

The female Athlete of the Week is Hilltop volleyball player Arleigh Van Arsdalen. Last week in wins over Edgerton and Pettisville, Van Arsdalen went 34/35 serving (27 points, 8 aces) and 50/52 setting with 16 assists in the two games combined.